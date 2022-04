STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Peacock’s Sunday morning Major League Baseball package will be called “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Peacock will stream games produced by NBC Sports for 18 straight weeks beginning on May 8. The first six games will begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT, with the remaining ones beginning at 12 p.m. The first game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.