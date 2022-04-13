Dogs owned by Iditarod vet, reality TV star kill family pet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska are investigating after sled dogs owned by Iditarod veteran and reality TV star Jessie Holmes killed a family pet. The incident happened in Wasilla March 30 when Holmes was staying at a hotel with his dog team. Holmes, who stars in the National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero: Alaska” series let the dogs loose to relieve themselves. The pack found their way to a neighboring yard, where they killed a family pet was was tethered in the front yard. Holmes has apologized and says he takes full responsibility. One official told Holmes he could receive 10 loose dog citations and possibly another for animal cruelty, which could affect his mushing career. He finished third in this year’s Iditarod.