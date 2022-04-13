BC coach Jerry York retires; most NCAA hockey wins ever

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College hockey coach Jerry York said Wednesday that he is retiring. The Hockey Hall of Famer has won five NCAA championships and the most games in college hockey history. The 76-year-old York told his coaches and players that it seemed to be the right time after 28 years in Chestnut Hill and 50 in coaching overall. He said he is ready to spend more time traveling with his wife, Bobbie, and watch his grandchildren’s hockey, lacrosse, and soccer games. York led Bowling Green to the 1984 NCAA title and then four more at BC. His 1,123 victories are the most ever.