Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, leading the banged-up Chicago White Sox to a 6-4 victory over Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Ray was charged with six runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first loss with his new team. He won the AL Cy Young Award last year with Toronto and agreed to a $115 million, five-year contract with Seattle in November.