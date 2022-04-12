Stars make Lightning wait on playoff clincher with 1-0 win

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored with 4:50 remaining and the Dallas Stars forced Tampa Bay to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot, beating the Lightning 1-0. The Lightning could have clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and eighth in the past nine years with a victory. Good scoring chances on both ends had come up empty before a shot by Jason Robertson created a scramble that ended with Joe Pavelski passing from behind the end line to Hintz in the slot. Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his first shutout since joining the Stars in a trade with Arizona. It was the fifth of his career.