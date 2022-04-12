Ovechkin, Capitals rout Flyers 9-2 to win 4th in a row

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 46th goal of the season to help the Washington Capitals rout the Philadelphia Flyers 9-2. The Capitals have won four in a row to go into their longest road trip on a high note. Lars Eller scored twice to give him three goals in the past two games. T.J. Oshie broke a nine-game goal drought with his ninth of the season. The Capitals’ nine goals were their most this season. Bobby Brink made his NHL debut for the struggling Flyers three nights after winning the NCAA championship with Denver.