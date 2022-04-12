Masters decompression at Hilton Head, LPGA to Honolulu

By The Associated Press

The RBC Heritage at Hilton Head is a place to exhale after a big stretch of golf through the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off. Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay are among 42 players going from Augusta National to Harbourtown. The field features five of the top 10 in the world, along with both Ryder Cup captains. The LPGA Tour gets to back to work in Hawaii. Jennifer Kupcho is playing two weeks after she won her first major at the Chevron Championship. The Lotte Championship moves to Hoakalei on Oahu and starts on Wednesday.