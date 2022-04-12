Margot hits winning RBI single in 10th, Rays beat A’s 9-8

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay’s two-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8. Wander Franco started the Tampa Bay 10th with an RBI double off Lou Trivino. Josh Lowe was walked intentionally with two out, and Margot then lined his clutch hit down the left-field line. Billy McKinney’s leadoff single off Ryan Thompson in the 10th put Oakland ahead 8-7. Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Brett Phillips homered for the Rays, who improved to 4-1. The A’s got a homer from Jed Lowrie. Oakland had won two in a row.