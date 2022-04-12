Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs in play-in for No. 7 seed

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the play-in opener. The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and repeatedly turned the Cavaliers away while earning a matchup with No. 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday. Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday.