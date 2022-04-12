Hicks’ bat, glove lead Yanks past hot-hitting Blue Jays 4-0

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks hit a go-ahead two-run homer and made jumping catch in his first left-field start in four years, leading the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0.New York scored first for the first time in five games this season when Hicks drove a 2-0 slider from Yusei Kikuchi into the right-center field seats in the second inning, Hicks’ first home run since last April 30. Nestor Cortes and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, quieting a Blue Jays’ offense that produced 23 runs and 38 hits in the first four games.