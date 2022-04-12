Congress tells FTC Commanders may have broken financial laws

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the NFL’s Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct. The committee says the team withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable ticket deposits from season-ticket holders. The committee said emails, documents and statements made by former employees indicate team executives and owner Dan Snyder engaged in “a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct.” The committee is sharing documents with the FTC while requesting the commission take any action necessary to make sure the money is returned to its rightful owners.