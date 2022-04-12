Bryant’s 1st RBIs, Grichuk catch for Rox in 4-1 win at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star is five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. New Texas shortstop Corey Seager was robbed of what would have been his first homer. Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch at the wall with two on to end the fifth inning.