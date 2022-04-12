Atlético needs attack to start clicking again against City

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Defense alone won’t be enough to keep Atlético Madrid alive in the Champions League this time. Diego Simeone’s team needs its attack to wake up if it wants to overcome the 1-0 first-leg loss to Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the European competition. The team was held scoreless and managed a total of one shot on target in its last two matches. To reach its first Champions League semifinals since 2017, Atlético needs its stars to step up when City visits on Wednesday.