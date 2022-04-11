Skip to Content
Lorenzen has strong Angels debut in 6-2 victory over Miami

By JOE REEDY
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits over six innings in his Angels debut and Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in Los Angeles’ 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Jo Adell also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-opening series. Jesús Sánchez accounted for both Marlins runs with a pair of solo homers. Elieser Hernandez went four innings and allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

