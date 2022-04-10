Police investigate after Ronaldo knocked phone from fan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United’s 1-0 Premier League loss. Police say “it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.” In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “I would like to apologize for my outburst.” Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”