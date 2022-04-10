Norwich beats Burnley 2-0 in Premier League relegation scrap

NORWICH, England (AP) — Burnley has squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety. It lost 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday. French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute. The home side fended off multiple Burnley attempts to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann. Burnley remains 18th in the table. It’s four points adrift of Everton, which extended its margin of safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday. Norwich remains rooted to the foot of the table despite the victory and is seven points adrift of Everton in 17th.