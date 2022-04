Man City remains a point ahead of Liverpool after 2-2 draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers. Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champions into the lead in the fifth minute at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota leveled eight minutes later for Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions. Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club.