Magic beat Heat in finale, overcoming Oladipo’s big game

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 125-111 on Sunday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Victor Oladipo had 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. They wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night and rested several players. Oladipo, playing in only his eighth game of the season after recovering from surgery on his right quad 11 months ago, scored 25 points in the first half. The Magic hit a season-high 23 3-point shots in 58 attempts.