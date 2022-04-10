Kluber looks good, Rays beat Orioles 8-0 to complete sweep

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber looked good in his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching into the fifth inning to help the defending AL East champions beat Baltimore 8-0 and complete a season-opening sweep of the Orioles. Brandon Lowe had a two-run homer and Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days as the Rays beat the Orioles for the 15th straight time and matched the fastest start in club history. Tampa Bay improved to 21-1 against the Orioles since the start of 2021. The Rays are off to a 3-0 start for the third time. They also won their first three games in 2002 and 2012.