Dewsbury-Hall gets 1st EPL goal, Leicester beats Palace 2-1

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has scored his first goal in the Premier League as Leicester beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to swap positions with the Eagles. The midfielder held off Cheikhou Koyate before brilliantly firing in his third goal of the season just before the break. Dewsbury-Hall provided a sublime assist for Ademola Lookman’s opener in the 39th minute. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved two penalties from Wilfried Zaha — after VAR ordered a retake — only for the striker to nod in the rebound from the second in the 65th. Leicester moved to ninth and immediately above Palace. 

