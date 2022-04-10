Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:34 pm

Back from suspension, Anderson helps White Sox rout Tigers

KEYT

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series. Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27. The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion made an immediate impact, hitting a double on the first pitch of the game. He wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content