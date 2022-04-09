Volkanovski mauls Korean Zombie to retain belt at UFC 273

By MARK LONG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski mauled Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 and earned a technical knockout seconds into the fourth round to retain the featherweight belt. The 33-year-old Volkanovski extended his professional winning streak to 21, including an 11-0 mark in UFC competition. Jung, better known as “the Korean Zombie,” was battered, bloodied and struggling to breathe after the first three rounds. He insisted he wanted to keep going, but the referee stopped the bout 45 seconds into the fourth of five championship rounds.