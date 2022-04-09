Rangers rout Senators 5-1 to clinch playoff berth

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and Artemi Panarin added a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers routed the Ottawa Senators 5-1 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2017. Igor Shesterkin needed just 19 saves to thwart the Senators as the surging Rangers improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine and moved into a tie at 100 points with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have nine games left while the Hurricanes have 10. The teams meet Tuesday night in New York.