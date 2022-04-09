Olympics figure skater Alysa Liu retires at age 16

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. She made the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for COVID-19. Liu, of Richmond, California, recovered in time to skate in the Beijing Games, where she landed seven triple jumps in her free skate to finish seventh overall. She then came in third in a watered-down world championships with the Russian skaters not participating.