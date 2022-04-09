Ganassi goes 1-2 in IMSA sports car race at Long Beach

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing scored a second consecutive IMSA victory by winning the Long Beach Grand Prix sports car race on Saturday. Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande won from the pole in the No. 01 Cadillac in a 1-2 finish for Ganassi. The sister No. 02 Cadillac, which Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove to victory at Sebring last month, finished second. It was the 62nd IMSA victory for Ganassi, who has had a full weekend at Long Beach with both IndyCar and his sports cars running at the same time.