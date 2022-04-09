Embiid has 41 points, 20 rebounds as Sixers down Pacers

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made his closing argument for MVP votes and improved his chances of winning the NBA scoring title as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 133-120. Embiid scored 41 points while adding 20 rebounds and four assists. He shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia needed to win to remain alive in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. James Harden added 22 points and 14 assists for the Sixers. Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 19 for the Pacers, which lost their ninth straight game.