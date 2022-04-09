Cardinals manager Marmol misses game vs. Pirates with flu

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol missed Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being diagnosed with the flu. Marmol was at the ballpark prior to the game and met with the media, and tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach Skip Schumaker, in his first season with the Cardinals as part of the coaching staff after four seasons with the San Diego Padres, assumed managerial duties. The 35-year-old Marmol is in his first season managing the Cardinals after Mike Shildt was fired. He is the youngest active manager in Major League Baseball.