McIlroy a bit frustrated but eager for more in Masters

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy opened his Masters with a pair of 73s that left him in the mix, if a bit frustrated over missed opportunities on a golf course he has grown to know well. He’s in his 14th Masters and still seeking his first green jacket, something many expected he would get in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead going into the final round only to shoot 80. The Masters is the only major the former No. 1 from Northern Ireland hasn’t won. Still, McIlroy wasn’t about to be drawn into any talk about having a love-hate relationship with Augusta National.