Lindor plunking overshadows Scherzer’s return; Mets top Nats

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A benches-clearing interruption after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch overshadowed Max Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park even as the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched New York to a 7-3 victory over Washington. The game got off to an odd start because there was a 14-minute delay when the stadium lights failed to work. There also was a rain delay in the ninth inning. Scherzer allowed three runs and three hits in six innings in his debut for the Mets. Jeff McNeil homered on his 30th birthday. Josiah Gray took the loss for Washington.