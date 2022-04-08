Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays erased a seven-run deficit and completed the biggest opening day comeback in seven decades to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. Toronto hosted a capacity crowd of 45,022 for the first time since before the Jays were forced on the road for all of 2020 and much of 2021 by the pandemic. They erupted when a video review ruled Teoscar Hernández beat catcher Mitch Garver’s tag at the plate on Gurriel’s double, putting Toronto ahead 9-8 after trailing 7-0.