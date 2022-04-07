Sainz fastest in first practice for F1 Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc led a one-two Ferrari sweep in the first practice session for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix. Sainz completed the revamped Albert Park circuit in a time of 1 minute, 19.806 seconds with Leclerc .571 second behind. Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and defending series champion Max Verstappen were third and fourth-fastest ahead of a second practice session later Friday. There will be another practice session on Saturday ahead of late afternoon qualifying for Sunday’s race. Lewis Hamilton was seventh-fastest in his Mercedes and local hope Daniel Ricciardo was eighth in his McLaren.