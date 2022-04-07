Red Sox, Yankees notice it’s back to normal as opener nears

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole notices the changes at Yankee Stadium: no masks, breakfast spreads and couches back. Nathan Eovaldi told young teammates that having media back in clubhouses was the pre-pandemic norm. For the first time since 2005, the Yankees and Red Sox are meeting to start the season, an opening day delayed a day by rain. It’s a rematch of last year’s AL wild-card game, when Eovaldi and the Red Sox beat Cole and the Yankees 5-2. Boston has new second baseman Trevor Story, and the Yankees a new third baseman with Josh Donaldson and shortstop with Isiah Kiner-Falefa.