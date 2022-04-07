Rangers put Richards, recovering LeClerc on injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed newly acquired right-hander Garrett Richards on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on his right middle finger. They also put former closer Jose Leclerc on the 60-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery in his right elbow early last year. The moves Thursday came as the Rangers finalized their 28-man roster before Friday night’s season opener at Toronto. They also selected the contracts of right-handed relievers Greg Holland and Matt Bush, and utility infielder Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Round Rock.