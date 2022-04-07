Skip to Content
One more historic first for Tom Watson at the Masters

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson has joined an elite fraternity at Augusta National. The 72-year-old Watson joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter for the tournament. Watson says he was humbled by the invitation from tournament chairman Fred Ridley to be a part of the ceremony for as long as he likes. Watson said he has made it a point to catch the tradition through the years and understands that is part of what makes the tournament special.

The Associated Press

