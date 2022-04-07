Skip to Content
Olympic gold medalist Carey returning to elite gymnastics

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is returning to elite gymnastics. Carey, who won gold in floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Games, is now a freshman at Oregon State. Carey announced on Instagram she plans to attend a USA Gymnastics team camp following next week’s NCAA Championships. The 21-year-old Carey finished the year ranked No. 1 nationally in the all-around for the Beavers. She qualified as an individual for NCAAs in Fort Worth, Texas starting on April 14. 

