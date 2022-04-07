LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

By The Associated Press

Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team Friday when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees’ organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League. The 34-year-old Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, has broken several barriers in pro ball on her way to the position. The Yankees hired her as a minor league manager in January. Meanwhile, big league stars Max Scherzer, Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant are poised to debut for their new teams on the second day of the season.