Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

By TYLER MASON
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards’ big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. He found multiple ways to score, including a highlight-reel dunk and a game-high 11 free throws. Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead San Antonio, and Devin Vassell scored 18. Eight players scored in double figures for the Spurs.

The Associated Press

