Published 10:24 pm

Beer’s blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres, 4-2

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Beer’s blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches. The Padres lost because of a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown. Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen were unable to get an out in the ninth.

The Associated Press

