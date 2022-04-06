With no deGrom or Scherzer for Game 1, Mets tab Tylor Megill

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second-year right-hander Tylor Megill has been given the opening day starting assignment for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals. The Mets do not have Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer available for Game 1. And Scherzer’s status for Game 2 is still uncertain. New Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Megill’s role during New York’s workout at Nationals Park on Wednesday. The Nationals will send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound on Thursday. DeGrom is expected to miss several weeks because of a problem with his right shoulder blade. Scherzer has been dealing with a right hamstring issue that arose late in spring training.