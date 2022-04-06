Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open

PARIS (AP) — Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced Wednesday he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd. The 36-year-old Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff. That means he can’t enter the main draw at Roland Garros automatically, and will have to rely on being granted a wild-card entry by organizers. Tsonga has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic.