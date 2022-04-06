Skip to Content
Everton loses at Burnley, plunges toward EPL relegation zone

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton plunged to within a point of the Premier League’s relegation zone by conceding in the 85th minute to lose 3-2 at Burnley in a wild, end-to-end match. Maxwel Cornet grabbed the winner for Burnley, which climbed above Watford to third-to-last place and within striking distance of overtaking fourth-to-last Everton. Two penalties before halftime by Brazil forward Richarlison helped Everton recover from conceding a 12th-minute opener to Nathan Collins at a corner, which was Burnley’s first goal in five games. Jay Rodriguez made it 2-2 in the 57th before substitute Matej Vydra crossed for Cornet to sweep in Burnley’s most important goal of the season.

