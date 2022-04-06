Carlson’s 4 points, Ovechkin’s goal lead Caps past Lightning

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson had four points and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Carlson had two goals and two assists. Ovechkin’s 43rd goal of the season was also his 1,400th career point. The Capitals snapped their skid at two games and handed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a third consecutive defeat. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington. Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Nick Paul and Ross Colton.