AP Was There: NBA suspends season over coronavirus pandemic

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA suspends the season “until further notice” after Rudy Goebert of the Utah Jazz tests positive for the coronavirus. The move comes hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. The league says in a statement it will use the hiatus to determine the next steps in regards to the pandemic. The stoppage originally is expected to last a couple weeks. But the NBA does not resume play again until the end of July with a scaled-down version involving 22 teams inside a bubble created at the Disney complex in Florida. 

The Associated Press

