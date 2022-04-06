Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame: ‘I hope I get in one day’

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez hopes to rebound in Hall of Fame voting after falling far short in his first try on the ballot. The three-time MVP appeared on 34.3% of ballots in January. He says “I hope I get in one day. It would be an incredible honor. I’d be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in, but if I don’t get in I have no one to blame but myself.” Rodriguez is fourth on the career home run list with 696. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of baseball’s joint drug program and collective bargaining agreement.