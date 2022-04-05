Wings end 6-game skid, Nedeljkovic has 47 saves vs. Bruins

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit. The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.