Tuchel believes absence of Ancelotti would boost Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the potential absence of rival manager Carlo Ancelotti for the Champions League match against Real Madrid on Wednesday hands his team a slight edge going into the quarterfinals. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel to London with the rest of the Madrid squad on Tuesday. Tuchel has first-hand experience of missing a big match because of COVID-19. He contracted the virus before Chelsea’s semifinal match in the Club World Cup in February. Chelsea still advanced and Tuchel was on the touchlines in Abu Dhabi in time to coach the Blues to their triumph over Palmeiras in the final.