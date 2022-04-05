Russian appeals against sports bans to be heard by CAS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian federations and athletes have filed multiple legal challenges to fight their isolation from world sports because of their country waging war on Ukraine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian officials have filed appeals against governing bodies in soccer, figure skating and speed skating, gymnastics, rowing, rugby and biathlon. Russian Olympic officials have also challenged the European OIympic Committee’s exclusion of teams and athletes from its youth multi-sport events. The headline case saw FIFA remove Russia from qualifying games last month for the men’s World Cup.