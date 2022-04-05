Notre Dame makes historic football game vs Tennessee State

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame will host Tennessee State in September 2023, marking the first time the Fighting Irish have ever faced a Historically Black College or University on the football field. School officials made the announcement Tuesday. The historic contest will be broadcast nationally by NBC. Notre Dame credited Tennessee State coach Eddie George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, and athletic director Mikki Allen for creating a vision that would make the game possible. The Tigers have won more than 550 games since the program’s inception and have claimed 12 Black College national titles.