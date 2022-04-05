Dinenno’s 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal. The two teams meet for the second leg next Tuesday at Azteca Stadium. The winner faces the victor of the two-legged semifinal between NYCFC and the Seattle Sounders. Dinenno scored in a scramble in front of the net in 37th minute, then added a header in first-half stoppage time. Christian Tabo scored for Cruz Azul in the 83rd.