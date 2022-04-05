Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool’s win in CL

LISBON (AP) — Luis Diaz set up one goal and scored himself in the 87th minute on his emphatic return to Portugal to lead Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Colombia international played for Benfica’s fierce rival Porto until he was signed by Liverpool in January so was the last player the home fans inside the Estádio da Luz wanted to see celebrate what could prove to be a crucial third goal for the English club.Ibrahima Konaté and Sadio Mane scored in the first half for Liverpool. Darwin Núñez capitalized on a mistake by Konaté to pull a goal back in the 49th.